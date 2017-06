Listen to Darik Kristofer at 4:10 p.m. this week for your chance to win a DC Lottery Handbag Scratcher gift bag, which includes a DC Lottery t-shirt, water bottle, hat, USB and scratcher bundle.

The DC Lottery Handbag Scratcher has a top prize of $10,000! Enter the Second Chance Contest for a chance to win a dream designer handbag and more cash prizes.

Courtesy of DC Lottery