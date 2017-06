Listen to Dana McKay at 11:20 a.m. and Britt Waters at 7:50 p.m. all week for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see OneRepublic — with special guests Fitz & the Tantrums and James Arthur – July 21 at Jiffy Lube Live!

Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Jiffy Lube Live box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

Courtesy of Live Nation