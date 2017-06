Listen to The Tommy Show at 9:35 a.m. all week for your chance to win four tickets to the 2017 CitiOpen, coming to Rock Creek Park Tennis Center July 29 through August 6.

The 2017 CitiOpen features world-class tennis, daily tailgates, theme nights, food and drink, tennis clinics and activities for the whole family.  Plus, it benefits the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation.

Tickets are on sale now, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM.

