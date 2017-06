Kim Kardashian recently gifted her adorable daughter with a puppy to teach her about responsibility, a source told People.

It’s been over a week and apparently, the puppy still hasn’t been named. The names in the running are interesting, to say the least.

So still no name for North's puppy. This is what she came up with so far… Peachy Pop (peaches for short), Baby Jesus, Cutie Pie, & Goldie — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2017

So lets take a look at some of the finalists:

Baby Jesus Peachy Pop Cutie Pit Goldie

What a list! If you had to pick, what would you name the puppies?