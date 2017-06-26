VIDEO: Man Catches Girl As She Falls From Gondola Ride

Bystanders watched in shock as a man caught a girl who fell from the gondola ride at Six Flags Great Escape in New York on Saturday.

The 14-year-old somehow slipped out of her seat while 25 feet in the air. The man said he couldn’t just stand by and let her fall, so he got underneath her and took the brunt of her fall. She was taken to an area hospital and did not sustain any serious injuries.

