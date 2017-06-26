Play Can’t Beat Kelly to See ‘Mamma Mia!’ at Wolf Trap

June 26, 2017 5:00 AM By The Tommy Show
mamma mia Play Cant Beat Kelly to See Mamma Mia! at Wolf Trap

Listen to The Tommy Show at 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week. Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home four house tickets to see “Mamma Mia!” and dinner for four at Ovations on July 18 at Wolf Trap!

Catch the smash hit musical on its farewell North American tour – coming to Wolf Trap July 18 and 19. Tickets are on sale now through WolfTrap.org or by calling 8-7-7- Wolf Trap, but you can win your way in this week with 94.7 Fresh FM.

