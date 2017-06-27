Dana Talks Music, Movies, and Roller Coasters with For King & Country

We’re thrilled to welcome for KING & COUNTRY to the Tyson’s Corner Center Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 30. for KING & COUNTRY are brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone.

Dana McKay spoke to Luke about the duo’s music and how they ended up turning one of their songs into a feature-length film. They also talked about roller coasters, Joel’s first kiss, and why they decided “for KING & COUNTRY” should be in all caps.

Listen to the interview here.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.