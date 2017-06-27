Dana Talks Music, Movies, and Roller Coasters with For King & Country

June 27, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: 94.7 Fresh FM Summer Concert Series, Dana, Dana's Dirt, for KING & COUNTRY, interviews, Tyson's Corner

We’re thrilled to welcome for KING & COUNTRY to the Tyson’s Corner Center Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 30. for KING & COUNTRY are brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone.

Dana McKay spoke to Luke about the duo’s music and how they ended up turning one of their songs into a feature-length film. They also talked about roller coasters, Joel’s first kiss, and why they decided “for KING & COUNTRY” should be in all caps.

 

Listen to the interview here.

