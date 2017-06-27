Kelly Osbourne Blames Starbucks for Peeing Herself

Kelly Osbourne apparently couldn’t control her bladder during a Pride parade in New York this week. The singer and TV host admittedly peed in her shoe after a Starbucks employee would not let her use the restroom.

SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10 — Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017

A Starbucks spokesperson released a statement explaining the location does not have a public restroom, “There simply is no restroom in this store, and inquiring customers are typically directed to a store a few blocks away. We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!”

Not sure who is to blame here. Maybe next time she will aim away from her shoes. They were probably expensive.

