Kelly Osbourne Blames Starbucks for Peeing Herself

June 27, 2017 11:31 PM
Filed Under: Britt Waters, Britt's Buzz, kelly osbourne, restroom, Starbucks

Kelly Osbourne apparently couldn’t control her bladder during a Pride parade in New York this week. The singer and TV host admittedly peed in her shoe after a Starbucks employee would not let her use the restroom.

A Starbucks spokesperson released a statement explaining the location does not have a public restroom, “There simply is no restroom in this store, and inquiring customers are typically directed to a store a few blocks away. We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!”

Not sure who is to blame here. Maybe next time she will aim away from her shoes. They were probably expensive.

Follow Britt and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Britt and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

More from Britt Waters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live