Kim Kardashian Blasted For Breaking Car Seat Law

Kim Kardashian started a mommy war on Saturday by posting a picture of her 18-month-old son Saint in a front-facing car seat. California law states that children under 2 must be rear-facing.

People in the comments immediately called her out.

“He is so cute let’s protect this handsome boy by making sure is rear facing.”

“It’s illegal to forward face before 2 in many states, California included. Ideally you don’t turn them until they max out the RF limits of the seat.”

Others came to Kim’s defense and told people to mind their own business.

“I see the car seat police are on a mission! Typical putting their nose and opinion in when it wasn’t asked!”

“Omg! Guys the world is gonna end! His car seat needs to be rear facing! Shut up! I got my son a car seat at one year old it wasn’t rear facing, he’s safe! Shut up and enjoy the picture!”

Some people also pointed out that the law makes an exception for children who are at least 40 pounds or at least 40 inches tall, and that Saint could meet one or both of those requirements.

