Liam Paynes’ Baby Son Is ‘Addicted’ to Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’ (Watch)

June 27, 2017 11:33 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Bear Payne, Liam Payne, one direction

Liam Payne’s infant son, Bear, is a big Drake fan.

The former One Direction member gushed about his son with girlfriend Cheryl Cole on The Tommy Show Tuesday morning.

Payne told Tommy, Kelly and Jen that he’s always “singing Drake songs” to help Bear fall asleep at night.

“He was addicted to ‘Passionfruit’ for the longest time,” he said. “It was like his sleep tune, like was getting him to sleep.”

@liampayne sings his baby, Bear, to sleep with "Passionfruit" by Drake 😂

A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on

Listen to the full interview on Wednesday at 7:10 a.m.

