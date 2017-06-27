Liam Paynes’ Baby Son Is ‘Addicted’ to Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’ (Watch)

Liam Payne’s infant son, Bear, is a big Drake fan.

The former One Direction member gushed about his son with girlfriend Cheryl Cole on The Tommy Show Tuesday morning.

Payne told Tommy, Kelly and Jen that he’s always “singing Drake songs” to help Bear fall asleep at night.

“He was addicted to ‘Passionfruit’ for the longest time,” he said. “It was like his sleep tune, like was getting him to sleep.”

@liampayne sings his baby, Bear, to sleep with "Passionfruit" by Drake 😂 A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Listen to the full interview on Wednesday at 7:10 a.m.

