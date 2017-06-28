Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $500 Tip for Maryland Waitress

After the NKOTB show in DC Sunday night, Donnie Wahlberg hit the road and ended up at the Waffle House in Edgewater, Maryland… at 3am.

According to People, he not only took a photo with some of the restaurant employees, but he also left a $500 tip on his $62 bill.

Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse! pic.twitter.com/7OLoF2U0xr — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 26, 2017

The waitress tweeted a photo of the receipt, but she has since deleted it. Another fan got a screen shot though, so here it is.

