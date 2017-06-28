Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $500 Tip for Maryland Waitress

June 28, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Donnie Wahlberg, NKOTB, Waffle House

After the NKOTB show in DC Sunday night, Donnie Wahlberg hit the road and ended up at the Waffle House in Edgewater, Maryland… at 3am.

According to People, he not only took a photo with some of the restaurant employees, but he also left a $500 tip on his $62 bill.

The waitress tweeted a photo of the receipt, but she has since deleted it. Another fan got a screen shot though, so here it is.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.

More from Dana McKay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live