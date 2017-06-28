Iggy Azalea Responds to Halsey’s Criticism

In a recent interview with The Guardian Halsey admits she would not work with rapper, Iggy Azalea. The 22-year-old singer says,

“There’s a lot of people I wouldn’t put on my record. Like Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F***ing moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”

Halsey was referring to Iggy allegedly appropriating Black culture. This accusation has haunted her whole career and reportedly contributed to her short “break” from music and social media.

Iggy Azalea has come out of hiding to defend herself. On a recent podcast Iggy responded saying,

“I don’t know her, I’ve never met her or interacted with her in any capacity, so I thought it was a bit of a strange thing to kind of throw that out there. But she’s young and you know I hope that she kind of learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she’s kind of in the same shoes.”

Who’s side are you on Halsey or Iggy Azalea?



