Liam Payne on Parenting, His New Album & One Direction (Watch)

Liam Payne stopped by The Tommy Show on Tuesday to dish about being a new dad, his burgeoning solo career and more.

The former One Direction member gushed about his newborn son with girlfriend Cheryl Cole.

Bear is an “easy baby” and sleeps well. However, “there’s no well-wishers in this game,” he said of parenting.

He also shared a surprising tip about babies and cell phones you might not have heard before.

The “Strip That Down” singer is taking pains to avoid getting Dad Bod, he told Kelly. (Unfortunately, he chose not to prove it by taking his shirt off.)

Liam also touched on the difference between writing music as part of One Direction and as a solo artist. “This time, it’s very personal,” he said.

Justin Timberlake and Usher are among his influences, and he drew on the “albums I liked as a teenager” for musical inspiration.

@liampayne on writing music with One Direction vs. solo A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

Listen to the full interview with the singer below.

