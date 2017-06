It looks like Rihanna has a new boo. Photos surfaced of the star kissing and hugging a man inside a pool in Spain.

Rihanna's got a new man. Bless her pic.twitter.com/bM6u6MMfff — 🍒 (@fentyy) June 27, 2017

The internet went wild trying to figure out the mystery man, as you’d expect.

And they might be onto something.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE This is the identity of Rihanna's secret new boyfriend…Naomi Campbell's tycoon pal Hassan Jameel https://t.co/CJeK0walFU pic.twitter.com/CAdmi5L5uM — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) June 28, 2017

Rihanna's new man has been identified as Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman whose net worth is close to $1.5 Billion. Sis WON. pic.twitter.com/KljdwT8SOP — 🍒 (@fentyy) June 28, 2017

Multiple sources are saying the man is Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, who is reportedly worth over a billion dollars.

So, sorry Drizzy, looks like Rihanna has moved allllllllllll the way on.

