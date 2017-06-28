Starbucks Offers Iced Espresso BOGO Special

Temps in the D.C. area are set to hit the 90s every day this week. Luckily, Starbucks lovers can cool off with a buy-one-get-one special on iced espresso drinks.

The coffee chain is offering the special to celebrate the arrival of summer and encourage Starbucks to branch out with their orders. So go crazy with an iced white chocolate mocha or an iced caramel macchiato!

Customers who buy a grande iced espresso beverage at participating stores from 2 to 5 p.m. can get a complimentary second iced espresso beverage of equal or lesser value.

The deal runs from June 27 through July 2.

Stay cool, Fresh Fam.

