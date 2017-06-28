The ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ R-Rated Trailer is Here

The sequel to Bad Moms is coming in November and it looks like it’s going to be just as hilarious as the original.

The trailers for A Bad Moms Christmas were just released on the Bad Moms official Facebook page, but one of them is too raunchy for me to post on this website!

Here’s the “clean” version…

Click here to watch the “restricted” version but be warned if you’re at work – they curse a lot!

