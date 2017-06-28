You Might Be A Psycho If You Drink Your Coffee Like This

Are people who prefer bitter foods more likely to be psychos?

Yes, according to a study. Apparently people who like bitter foods like black coffee and radishes are more likely to exhibit psychopathic behavior.

According to Marie Claire:

A new study by the University of Innsbruck found that people who enjoy black coffee and other bitter foods are more likely to have the personality traits that are linked to psychopathic behaviour. The research asked over 1,000 adults whether they prefer bitter, sweet or salty flavours before giving the participants various personality tests to detect traits linked to sadism, narcissism and psychopathy. Those participants who prefer bitter flavours were likely to be sadists, individuals who enjoy inflicting pain on others, with Indy100 reporting that people who like radishes, tonic water and celery are more likely to exhibit these antisocial behaviours.

The magazine just published their article today (June 28, 2017) saying it’s a “new study” but I did some digging and found that the study was actually done in 2015 and published in a science journal in January of 2016.

I found it interesting because the only person I know of who talks about loving black coffee is Howard Stern. He actually recently went on and on about how adding cream, milk, sugar, or anything else to coffee means you’re not really a coffee drinker. He’s definitely got some psychopathic tendencies (that he openly admits to) so I thought it was funny.

Do you know any black coffee drinkers – and do you think they’re nuts?

I drink mine with milk & sugar, my husband is extra milk, extra sugar, so that means we’re totally sane right?

