Youth Soccer Team Plays with Imaginary Ball

A unique new game style called, ‘ball-less soccer’ was created to avoid the negative effects of competition for kids. The league, located in Olympia, Washington, has coaches use their imagination to determine where the ball is.

Ball-less soccer, coming to a playground near you. pic.twitter.com/AT7lQCY2tA — Ball Street (@BallStreet) June 23, 2017

Helen Coyle, head of the Olympia Youth Sports League says, “We took away the notion of scoring, which meant there were no winners and there were no losers. But in many ways we felt that it just didn’t go far enough. So we’ve actually taken away the ball.”

If the “ball-less” method works, they will consider using it in other sports as well.

This could be a great idea or proof that the world is too sensitive when it comes to their kids’ feelings.

One thing for sure, you won’t catch me at a game like this.

Follow Britt and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Britt and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.