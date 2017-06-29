Kendall & Kylie Jenner Put Their Faces on Classic Band T-Shirts

By Abby Hassler

The Kardashian-Jenners have no problem putting their names and faces over anything in the name of fashion. In the latest product line, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have launched their own version of vintage t-shirts.

As seen from the photos, the youngest Jenner sisters took iconic t-shirts from 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and more, and put their faces on them. Some even feature social media screenshots.

Kendall and Kylie printed their faces over Tupac and Biggie portraits for their latest tees for their "Kendall + Kylie" collection. pic.twitter.com/0xtOt5YZBl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2017

According to their website, their inventory is low, and they are selling the shirts at $125 each.

The sisters — who have been accused of cultural appropriation many times — have already gotten flack for the decision to use images of rappers like Biggie and Pac to sell t-shirts.

Notorious B.I.G.’s mom says using her son’s likeness is “disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst.”

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

See more reactions below.

Kendall and Kylie printed their faces over Tupac and Biggie portraits…. this ain't cool. pic.twitter.com/huVzgva5iK — PRADASLUT (@angeIichoe) June 28, 2017

So who's gonna start flaming Kendall and Kylie for putting their trash initials over Tupac's face? pic.twitter.com/0O6VhI9mUE — keely 🥝 (@KeelyRink) June 28, 2017

Kendall & Kylie are really selling vintage Tupac shirts with a Instagram post overlayed on top? 😐 bye. — Matthew. (@matthew_lebroke) June 28, 2017

This Kendall And Kylie vintage tee line is really blowing mine! How are you gonna put your Insta pic over biggie & call it vintage?! & PAC?! — Nany✨ (@LalonisHoochie) June 28, 2017

