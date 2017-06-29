Kendall & Kylie Jenner Put Their Faces on Classic Band T-Shirts

By Abby Hassler
The Kardashian-Jenners have no problem putting their names and faces over anything in the name of fashion. In the latest product line, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have launched their own version of vintage t-shirts.
As seen from the photos, the youngest Jenner sisters took iconic t-shirts from 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and more, and put their faces on them. Some even feature social media screenshots.
According to their website, their inventory is low, and they are selling the shirts at $125 each.
The sisters — who have been accused of cultural appropriation many times — have already gotten flack for the decision to use images of rappers like Biggie and Pac to sell t-shirts.
Notorious B.I.G.’s mom says using her son’s likeness is “disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst.”
I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!
