How to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks on the Mall

The Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall are popular with tourists and locals alike, and for good reason.

Before you head off to watch the fireworks spectacular on Monday, brush up everything you need to know about the event.

The fireworks begin at 9:09 p.m. and last 17.5 minutes. They will be launched from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and visible from many spots around D.C. and Virginia.

Beyond the Mall, the best places to watch are the U.S. Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the FDR Memorial, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the White House Ellipse, West Potomac Park, East Potomac Park and Anacostia Park. In Virginia, you can best see the show from the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Keep in mind that visitors will be screened at all of the entrance points to the Mall, and all coolers, backpacks, etc. could be inspected.

Spectators can’t bring drones, grills, alcohol, glass containers, or personal fireworks. Tents that block views or require stakes are also prohibited on the Mall.

The Park Service recommends that visitors leave their pets at home, as animals can get scared by the loud noises.

If you’re driving, there is no parking allowed in the lanes of, or the grassy areas next to, the George Washington Memorial Parkway at any time. Generally, it’s a good idea to travel by Metro. Metro will stay open until midnight, half na hour later than normal weekdays/

Check out a list of things other things to do on the National Mall on the Fourth, from the Independence Day Parade to the Capitol Fourth Concert, here.

