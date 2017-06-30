Report: D.C. and Baltimore Have Some of the Worst Drivers in Country

D.C. and Baltimore have some of worst drivers in the country, according to Allstate’s record of insurance claims.

Allstate tracked the results through their best drivers report, which is ” an in-depth examination of company claims data, to determine the likelihood drivers in America’s 200 largest cities will experience a vehicle collision compared to the national average.”

Out of 200 cities, Baltimore ranked 199 and Washington D.C. ranked 197. That’s pretty bad.

Drivers in Baltimore have a 140.6% higher chance of crashing than the national average. The percentage is 132.4 in the District.

Kansas City, KS has the best drivers in the nation, according to the report. Driver’s go almost 15 years between car crashes in Kansas City.

We gotta get it together.

