Where to Watch Fireworks in the D.C. Area

WASHINGTON — The Fourth of July is a big deal in the D.C. area. Here’s where you can catch some fireworks around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Washington D.C.

Fireworks on the Mall

The biggest celebration in the area every year, the fireworks on the National Mall are always a compelling option. Thousands of spectators show up for the show, which starts at 9:09 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial, so make sure you arrive early. The fireworks are just the finale to a day full of events, including a parade and numerous concerts. The main concert this year features Smokey Robinson and Kenny Loggins. Details here.

Fireworks on the Mall — Elsewhere

If you can’t get to the Mall early for a good spot, you can see that fireworks show from a few other locations, such as the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial across the Potomac River, Gravelly Point, the Kennedy Center, the Air Force Memorial, the National Cathedral, the U.S. Supreme Court, Cardozo High School or a rooftop in or near the city.

Maryland

Annapolis

A parade, fireworks and a cruise are all part of the celebration in Annapolis. The parade goes through downtown Annapolis, marching bands play at Susan Campbell Park and the fireworks and cruise take place at the harbor. Spectators can participate in however much or little of the celebration as they choose. Details here.

Baltimore

The Inner Harbor plays host to a fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m. for the Fourth. You can catch the show from several points in the city, including the Fells Point waterfront, Federal Hill and Harbor East. But if you’re looking for live music to accompany the fireworks, head to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater at Pratt and Light Streets. The Commodores U.S. Navy Jazz Ensemble will play patriotic and contemporary music starting at 7 p.m. Details here.

College Park

The University of Maryland and the City of College Park are hosting their annual celebration, which includes concessions, a free concert at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Details here.

Columbia

Pack a picnic or buy food from one of the on-site vendors at the fireworks show starting after sundown at the Columbia lakefront. Live entertainment will be provided and parking is free. Details here.

Frederick

This family-friendly event is packed with rides, activities and entertainment, and fireworks. The celebration starts at noon and goes until dusk.Details here.

Gaithersburg

The fourth of July fireworks have a new home in Gaithersburg this year- the Independence day celebration has been moved from Montgomery County Fairgrounds to Bohrer Park. A fireworks show will begin at around 9:30 p.m., but the party will start at 5 p.m. with live music, lawn games, food vendors and more. Stick around after the fireworks for glow-in-the-dark activities and a DJ set. Details here.

Laurel

Laurel’s Fourth of July celebration features a parade, car show, hot dog eating contest, food and craft vendors, music and more. The fireworks are launched from the lake at 9:15 p.m. Details here.

Rockville

Celebrate the Fourth at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park in King Farm with live music and fireworks. While guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and food, be advised that open flames and barbecues are not allowed. Details here.

Ocean City

Northside Park will present a free concert for the Fourth at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Details here.

Takoma Park

Takoma Park will host its 126th annual Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 2. There will be a parade in the morning and music, a raffle and fireworks in the evening. Evening festivities will take place at Takoma Park Middle School, where the fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Details here.

Waldorf

The annual “Best of Charles County” on July 4 boasts live music, music, baseball, children’s activities and fireworks. The entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m. and the fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free. Details here.

Virginia

Fairfax

The City of Fairfax hosts an all-day affair for the Fourth, starting with a parade from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in downtown Fairfax. Superheroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more will do a meet and greet appearance at noon. Musical performances will start at 6 p.m. at Fairfax High School, with a fireworks display capping off the night. Details here.

Falls Church

George Mason High School plays host to a free fireworks show the evening of the Fourth. Spectators are permitted to bring blankets or chairs to sit on the field, and food will be sold on site. Earlier in the day, starting at noon, there is a reading of the Founding Documents of the Nation at the Council Chambers of City Hall. Details here.

Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg offers food, games, torchlit musical performances, readings of the Declaration of Independence, hands-on activities, and fireworks is available for those willing to make the trek down to Williamsburg for the Fourth. Details here.

Kings Dominion

The entire weekend of the Fourth — that is, June 30 to 4 — Kings Dominion celebrates the holiday. Each morning at 10 a.m., the National Anthem is performed by either the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band or the Fife and Drum Band. More live performances take place throughout the weekend, and fireworks are shot off in the evening. Free admission to the park for active military as well as veterans, Details here.

Alexandria

For a fireworks display that isn’t on the fourth, the U.S.A./Alexandria Birthday Celebration takes place at Oronoco Bay Park on July 8. The event is free and comes with birthday cake, as well as a concert by the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra. Fireworks are shot off a barge that evening. Details here.

