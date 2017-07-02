13 Times Ed Sheeran Went All Foodie

By Abby Hassler
It’s no big secret, Ed Sheeran is passionate about food.
Related: Ed Sheeran Covers Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’
The “Shape of You” singer might be busy on his world tour to promote his latest hit album ÷ (pronounced divide), but this hasn’t slowed down his fantastic food posts and witty commentary.
From his undying affection for ketchup to hilarious food puns, we present 13 of Ed’s best food posts.
It’s not easy being Ginger.
Ketchup is very important.
But don’t make it spicy.
Tacos and pizza are definitely food groups.
As are fried foods, which also pair well with beer.
Not that he can’t cook himself, should he so desire.
And of course desert is important too.
Even the occcasional creepy cake that looks like your head…
Goals.
Comments are closed.