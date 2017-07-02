13 Times Ed Sheeran Went All Foodie

By Abby Hassler

It’s no big secret, Ed Sheeran is passionate about food.

The “Shape of You” singer might be busy on his world tour to promote his latest hit album ÷ (pronounced divide), but this hasn’t slowed down his fantastic food posts and witty commentary.

From his undying affection for ketchup to hilarious food puns, we present 13 of Ed’s best food posts.

It’s not easy being Ginger.

Even my fortune cookie is mocking me A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 4, 2014 at 10:10am PDT

Ketchup is very important.

There's only one A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Apr 26, 2013 at 8:53am PDT

Didn't have ketchup so used ketchup flavoured crisps and YEP A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 21, 2015 at 6:37am PDT

But don’t make it spicy.

No. No no no no no. A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on May 26, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Tacos and pizza are definitely food groups.

Here's a picture of me with a taco and another margarita #mexico #believe #achieve #wot A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Thanks tori. A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 21, 2015 at 5:27pm PDT

Homeslice A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

As are fried foods, which also pair well with beer.

Spent my birthday in Austria with beer and fried stuff, yep yep yep A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:03am PST

Not that he can’t cook himself, should he so desire.

Cookin refried beayunz I am A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Apr 16, 2013 at 6:24pm PDT

And of course desert is important too.

I should slag off chocolate more, everyone's giving me so much today and I love it, thank you x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Apr 7, 2015 at 9:07pm PDT

It was Lindsay's birthday so we pied her, she pied me back A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 16, 2015 at 9:18pm PDT

Even the occcasional creepy cake that looks like your head…

Bite my nose to spite my face/cake (it's a cake by the way, I ate my own nose) A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

Goals.