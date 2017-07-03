Maria Menounos: Diagnosed with Brain Tumor, Quits E! News

Maria Menounos has announced her resignation from E! News after she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor, the 39-year-old host told PEOPLE in a exclusive interview.

Menounos underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove the tumor last month– she says doctors were able to remove 99.9% of the tumor– while acknowledging the six to seven percent chance doctors give the tumor to return.

On Monday, E! announced hat Menounos is leaving the network after three years.

“Our thoughts and support go out to Maria and her family and we wish them all the best knowing that Maria will tackled this with the same fierce dedication she is known for,” they said in their statement.

Menounos’ mother,Litsa, has stage 4 brain cancer. She will also care for her mother during her time away from E!, she told PEOPLE.

“It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too,” she said.