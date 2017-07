John Legend has a baby face, so a lot of babies look like him.

People keep sending pictures of them to Chrissy Teigen and she is over it…

For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 4, 2017

But they just keep coming.

Just had to plug in my nephew on this one. Dear @johnlegend, I've been looking for you! pic.twitter.com/itIO6u1Sow — Sabina (@WordsBySM) July 1, 2017

My mom’s friends son lol pic.twitter.com/UNlY1SGb3m — Young Goldie (@malikthedon_) July 3, 2017

