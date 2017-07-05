Jen & Ben Look Like They’re Still In Love With Each Other

July 5, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Ben Affleck, Dana, Dana's Dirt, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck look like the most “together” soon-to-be-divorced couple ever.

Here they are at a 4th of July parade yesterday.

A picture is worth 1,000 words but this one just seems to say “we are still totally in love with each other,” doesn’t it?

Of course they say they still do things as a family for the kids, but they appear to still have a spark and it’s totally adorable.

 

