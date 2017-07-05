Jen & Ben Look Like They’re Still In Love With Each Other

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck look like the most “together” soon-to-be-divorced couple ever.

Here they are at a 4th of July parade yesterday.

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spent July 4th together at a local festival and parade with their kids! https://t.co/0q8d5VM3C2 pic.twitter.com/9GrdH324rz — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) July 5, 2017

A picture is worth 1,000 words but this one just seems to say “we are still totally in love with each other,” doesn’t it?

Of course they say they still do things as a family for the kids, but they appear to still have a spark and it’s totally adorable.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.