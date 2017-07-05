Katy Perry Shares ‘Swish Swish’ Lyric Video Starring Meme Queen Gretchen

Katy Perry has released a lyric video for her current single “Swish Swish.”

The clip features Brazilian pop star Gretchen and was shot in Salvador, Brazil in collaboration with the dance group, Fit Dance.

Gretchen is known for a string of hits in the early 1980s including “Freak Le Boom Boom,” “Melô do Piripipi” and “Conga Conga Conga,” but is more recently famous as the “queen of internet memes,” for her wonderful reaction gifs.

Check out Katy’s new lyric video below.