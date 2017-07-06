Guess Which Boyz Foo Fighters Got II Collaborate with?

By Hayden Wright

The Foo Fighters have earned wide latitude to experiment with off-the-wall collaborations without losing their rock credibility. On their upcoming album Concrete and Gold (out September 15), they recruited another artist who made his mark on the 1990s: R&B legend Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men. The collaboration was hatched as randomly as you might expect.

“The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying ‘would you sing on our record?’ And he does – on the heaviest song on the entire record,” Dave Grohl told BBC 6 Music.

“It sounds like Sabbath and Pink Floyd,” he added. “It’s heavy. It’s the last song on the record. He built a choir – it’s like 40 vocals stacked. It’s insane.”

Grohl added that he’s “more excited for people to hear [Concrete and Gold] than any other record we’ve ever made.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins added: “Every time we start a record, Dave goes ‘we need to get weird on this record.’ Then we always kinda pull back a little and go, ‘let’s just make a good rock n’ roll record. This is the weird record.”