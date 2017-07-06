Jewelry Company Makes $17,000 Fidget Spinner

A Russian jewelry company that makes silver and gold encrusted cell phone cases is now getting into the fidget spinner business.

Caviar is now offering this fidget spinner made with 100 grams of pure gold. It can be yours for about $17,000… Because who needs to save for college when you can give your kid the flashiest fidget spinner ever!

Read more at Mashable.



Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.