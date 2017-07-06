Kesha Returns with New Single ‘Praying’ (Watch)

Kesha released her first single in almost four years, “Praying,” on Thursday, along with a music video.

“‘Praying’ was written about that moment when the sun starts peeking through the darkest storm clouds,” the singer writes in an essay for Lenny Letter.

“Once you realize that you will in fact be OK, you want to spread love and healing. If you feel like someone has wronged you, get rid of that hate, because it will just create more negativity.”

Kesha’s new album, “Rainbow,” will be released on August 11.

She writes: “On this record, I’m just telling the truth about my life. This album is me. The most raw and real art I have ever created.”

