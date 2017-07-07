Ben Affleck Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend

Ben Affleck spent the 4th of July with his ex Jennifer Garner, and they looked pretty happy together, but apparently he’s dating someone else.

According to E! News, Ben has been seeing Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus for a few months. They met up in London to see a play last week and last night they were spotted having dinner together in LA.

Ben Affleck Dating #SNL Producer Lindsay Shookus: Report https://t.co/sh11lQyhoZ — People Magazine (@people) July 7, 2017

I don’t know why this bothers me. Jen seems to be fine without him, they’ve been separated forever, and we still don’t know if he cheated on her or not… But for some reason I’ve always wanted them to work things out and get back together.

Anyway…

