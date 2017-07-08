Win Tickets to the Advance Screening of ‘Dunkirk’

Listen all weekend for your chance to win four tickets to the advance screening of “Dunkirk” – starring Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles, Tom Hardy and more – July 17 at the AMC Mazza Gallerie Theater.

In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every serviceable naval and civilian vessel that could be found. At the end of this heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated.

“Dunkirk” hits theaters nationwide on July 21, but you can see it before everyone else with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures