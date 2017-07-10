Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Reportedly Together for Three Years

Last week news broke that Ben Affleck is dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. At first it was reported that this is a new relationship and that they’re taking it slow, but a source told Us Weekly that they’ve actually been having an affair for nearly three years.

Apparently Lindsay started going to LA frequently in 2014 to scout talent for SNL and she would see Ben when she was there.

“They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” the source claims to Us. “They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could.”

The source claims Jen found out about the affair in 2015 and that is why they separated. Lindsay has also been married since 2010 and left her husband to be with Ben. Now that Ben & Jen have filed for divorce, he and Lindsay are not trying to hide their relationship anymore.

Exclusive: Lindsay Shookus "left her husband to be with" Ben Affleck. https://t.co/5TTEu2tgBV pic.twitter.com/hGKsrfDMyu — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 9, 2017

So now the truth seems to be coming out…

But what about the alleged affair with the nanny???

