Play Can’t Beat Kelly to Win a Fitbit

July 10, 2017 5:00 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Can't Beat Kelly, Fitbit, Tommy Show

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week. Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a Fitbit Charge 2!

Fitbit Local is kicking off a series of free monthly workouts in D.C. on Saturday, July 15, on the great lawn at Yards Park.  Join Tommy McFly and DJ Chris Styles for a one-of-a-kind workout starting at 9 a.m. The first 300 people on site will take home a Fitbit yoga mat!

RSVP for the event here.

Courtesy of Fitbit

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

More from The Tommy Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live