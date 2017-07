Listen ┬áto Dana McKay at 11:20 a.m. all week long for your chance to see the National Symphony Orchestra perform “The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddess” on July 22 at Wolf Trap!

Experience the thrill of seeing the National Symphony Orchestra perform all of the classic songs from the widely popular video game, The Legend Of Zelda! Tickets are on sale now, through WolfTrap.org, but you can win your way in all week long with 94.7 Fresh FM!

Courtesy of Wolf Trap