Listen To Win Tickets To See The King & I Live!

July 10, 2017 5:00 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: King & I, The Tommy Show

the king and i Listen To Win Tickets To See The King & I Live!

Listen to The Tommy Show at 9:35 a.m. this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King & I” on July 18 at The Kennedy Center.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Tickets are on sale now through The Kennedy Center, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

Courtesy of The Kennedy Center

More from The Tommy Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live