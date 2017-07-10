Niall Horan Announces First-Ever Solo Tour Dates

July 10, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Niall Horan

By Abby Hassler

One Direction fans, get ready. Niall Horan has just released dates for his first-ever of solo tour, Flicker Sessions 2017. Horan will kick off the worldwide outing on his home turf in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 29.

Fans can go to Horan’s website for more tour details and ticket information.

Check out Horan’s full run of dates below.

8/29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
8/31 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
9/3 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
9/10 – Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
9/14 – Tokyo, Japan @ Ex Theater
9/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
9/26 – Mexico City, Mexico @ El Plaza Condesa
10/1 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/01 – Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
11/3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/4 – Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore
11/6 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
11/9 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
11/17 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

