American Idol’s Haley Reinhart Arrested In Illinois

Former “American Idol” contestant Haley Reinhart was arrested in Palatine, Illinois on Saturday night for allegedly punching a bouncer at a bar.

According to CBS 2 in Chicago, she and her friends were asked to leave the Lamplighter Inn pub after they allegedly knocked over a table. As they were escorted out, Haley allegedly punched one of the bouncers in the head. She was arrested and booked for battery.

Former "American Idol" singer Haley Reinhart arrested in Palatine, for allegedly punching bouncer at Lamplighter Inn https://t.co/ONiC8eHaDg pic.twitter.com/5oe0xjt7UX — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) July 11, 2017

Haley’s attorney told TMZ that the bouncers actually attacked her and her friend without provocation. She added, “after forcefully removing [Haley] they violently beat her friend, who sustained multiple injuries. We believe that she will be exonerated of all charges once the investigation is completed.”

Haley finished third in season 10 of “American Idol” and currently stars in the Netlfix series “F Is For Family.”

