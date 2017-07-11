Join Fresh at Handbag Happy Hour, Featuring Shawn Hook

Our most stylish event of the year is fast approaching!

94.7 Fresh FM and the DC Lottery cordially invite you to our annual Handbag Happy Hour — Wednesday, July 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tony & Joe’s Seafood Place on the Georgetown Waterfront.

Don't miss #HandbagHappyHour on 7/19! 👜👛 Details at 947FreshFM.com A post shared by 94.7 Fresh FM #DC #NOVA #MD (@947freshfm) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Handbag Happy Hour is a free, two-hour event hosted by Fresh’s own Tommy McFly, Kelly Collis and Britt Waters.

This year’s event features singer Shawn Hook, who will perform an acoustic set for fans and give away a designer handbag!

To everyone who stayed up late with me tonight, this one's for you! My brand new EP #MySideOfYourStory is officially out now (link in bio) A post shared by Shawn Hook (@shawn_hook) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Attendees will enjoy refreshing cocktails and decadent hor d’oeuvres while taking in the beautiful view of the Potomac River and D.C. landmarks. Every 20 minutes, one lucky raffle participant will win a designer handbag filled with exciting prizes.

What’s more, 100% of the proceeds from Handbag Happy Hour benefit the non-profit organization Dress for Success Washington D.C.

See you there!

