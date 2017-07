A grandma went wild on the jumbotron at Dodgers stadium during Sunday’s game.

It started off innocent enough, she was just dancing… But then she shocked the crowd when she flashed everyone. She lifted up her shirt and of course the video is going viral.

GRANDMA JUST FLASHED US ALL AT THE @Dodgers GAME!!๐Ÿ™ˆ๐Ÿ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/2bJdRGLn48 — Christine Miller (@lifeofcmil) July 9, 2017

THIS GRANDMOTHER AT THIS DODGERS GAME HAS ME ON THE FLOOR (watch till end) pic.twitter.com/nBOEBulie8 — โ™กโœงโˆ— cat โˆ—โœงโ™ก (@fidmcataucker) July 9, 2017

