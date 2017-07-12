Kim Kardashian Proves That Wasn’t Cocaine In Her Snapchat Video

July 12, 2017 10:22 AM
Kim Kardashian nearly broke the internet yesterday when she appeared to have what looked like lines of cocaine on a table behind her in her Snapchat story.

She denied the accusations right away, claiming that those lines of powder were actually little piles of sugar from her trip to the candy store. Paparazzi photos proved that she had gone to Dylan’s Candy Shop.

But later, she realized those lines weren’t sugar either…

So there we have it… Mystery solved!

