Kim Kardashian Proves That Wasn’t Cocaine In Her Snapchat Video

Kim Kardashian nearly broke the internet yesterday when she appeared to have what looked like lines of cocaine on a table behind her in her Snapchat story.

She denied the accusations right away, claiming that those lines of powder were actually little piles of sugar from her trip to the candy store. Paparazzi photos proved that she had gone to Dylan’s Candy Shop.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

But later, she realized those lines weren’t sugar either…

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

So there we have it… Mystery solved!

