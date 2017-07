The internet is freaking out over Meryl Streep’s Obama handbag.

It’s literally a purse with a picture of Barack and Michelle Obama on it.

Meryl Streep’s Handbag Shows Her Love for the Obamas https://t.co/iE0NXli7JX — Peaches&CreamMC-NY (@PeachesnCreamNY) July 12, 2017

I did a quick Google search and discovered that several Obama purses are readily available for about $100 online, including this one from Poshmark.

