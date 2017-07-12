No, Kim Kardashian Wasn’t Caught with Cocaine on Camera

A Twitter user thought they caught Kim Kardashian snapchatting with cocaine laid out on the table behind her.

Check out the background of the photo:

As a mother of two, Kim was not happy about the rumor, responding by quoting the Tweet accusing her.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

Her original explanation was that it was candy dust from a trip to Dylan’s Candy with her kids. But even Kim was wrong about the substance that was in her home.

Turns out it wasn’t actually a substance, it was the design of her marble table. The camera angle made it seem like something was on the table but it wasn’t…it WAS the table.

“Check my snap chats or insta stories I’m crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time,” she said.

Close call, Kim.

