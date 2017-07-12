Tommy and Chrys Say ‘I Do’ (Watch)

July 12, 2017 9:18 AM By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Baltimore, Tommy and Chrys, weddings

Tommy and Chrys tied the knot!

The two got married at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore in Fells Point on Saturday, July 1.

Tommy and Chrys had received plenty of advice from the Fresh Fam ahead of the big day, and it’s safe to say it was the wedding of the year.

After all, not every wedding makes it into the New York Times and the Washington Post!

And of course, Kelly and Jen were by Tommy’s sides as groomsmaids.

(Photo by Erika Nizborski)

Check out more photos from the ceremony and reception here.

A few pics from #tommyandchrys big day. #lovewins ❤️❤️🥂🎂

A post shared by Kelly Collis (@cityshopgirl) on

Watch the beautiful video from the couple’s big day (we dare you not to cry).

Once Tommy, Kelly and Jen were all back in the studio, they reminisced about the special day, from the vows…

…to the toasts…

…to the first dance.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

