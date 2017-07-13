Couple Knocked Unconscious While Trying to Recreate ‘The Lift’

A British couple wanted to perform a famous scene from “Dirty Dancing” at their wedding and they nearly died trying.

Andy, 51, and Sharon, 52, have watched the movie 30 times together and they thought it would be fun to do the dance for friends and family at their reception.

Unfortunately, they realized the hard way that it’s not an easy move to perform. Both ended up being rushed to the hospital after they fell and sustained head and back injuries.

Couple end up in hospital after practising Dirty Dancing scene ahead of their wedding… https://t.co/9gxWbKEtKw pic.twitter.com/X635YYEGVg — LADbible (@ladbible) July 13, 2017

I see a couple in Weston Super Mare tried to recreate the Dirty Dancing lift and knocked each other unconscious https://t.co/syRTPqa8JG pic.twitter.com/oR615xObQ3 — Alan White (@aljwhite) July 13, 2017

They’re both fine now and told Metro.co.uk, “I think we’re going to go for a slow one for our first dance.”

