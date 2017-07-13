How to Stay Cool as Temperatures Rise in the DMV

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the year, as temperatures hit the mid-to-upper 90s and the heat index approaches 105 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for the D.C. area from noon to 8 p.m.

The key to surviving the heat? Stay inside.

Infants, the elderly and people who work outside are at greatest risk for suffering from heat exhaustion.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include confusion, dizziness, fatigue, headache and nausea. If you believe that you are suffering from heat exhaustion, go somewhere cool and slowly drink water.

Other tips to cool off include:

*Wearing loose fitting clothing

*Covering as many parts of the body as possible

*Staying inside or in the shade

*Keeping hydrated

RELATED: Best Public Pools in Washington, D.C.

Find cooling centers, spray parks and more information about heat emergencies here.

If you’re around Alexandria today, the 94.7 Fresh FM Street Team will be handing out free bottles of CORE Water around noon in Crystal City.

Follow the forecast on CBS DC’s weather page.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter