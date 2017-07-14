Breast-Feeding Mannequins are Normalizing Nursing

Malls abroad in Colombia are the first to get the mommy mannequins that are breastfeeding their plastic babies.
According to Glamour, “They’re placed in various places and positions sitting on a bench, standing in a window, lounging on a couch to show that nursing can be done anywhere.”
Recently many celebrities have spoken out about normalizing breast-feeding. If mannequins can do their part in destigmatizing breast-feeding we certainly can. At the very least maybe shoppers will be staring at the mannequins and leave the actual breast-feeding mothers at peace.
I wonder if these mannequin moms will make their way to America.
