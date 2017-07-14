Breast-Feeding Mannequins are Normalizing Nursing

July 14, 2017 10:10 PM
Malls abroad in Colombia are the first to get the mommy mannequins that are breastfeeding their plastic babies.

According to Glamour, “They’re placed in various places and positions sitting on a bench, standing in a window, lounging on a couch to show that nursing can be done anywhere.”

Recently many celebrities have spoken out about normalizing breast-feeding. If mannequins can do their part in destigmatizing breast-feeding we certainly can. At the very least maybe shoppers will be staring at the mannequins and leave the actual breast-feeding mothers at peace.

I wonder if these mannequin moms will make their way to America.

