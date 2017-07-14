Breast-Feeding Mannequins are Normalizing Nursing

Malls abroad in Colombia are the first to get the mommy mannequins that are breastfeeding their plastic babies.

According to Glamour, “They’re placed in various places and positions sitting on a bench, standing in a window, lounging on a couch to show that nursing can be done anywhere.”

#amigosdelalactancia breastfeeding mannequin A post shared by 🐴Nicolas Acosta💩 (@nico_acosta) on May 6, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Recently many celebrities have spoken out about normalizing breast-feeding. If mannequins can do their part in destigmatizing breast-feeding we certainly can. At the very least maybe shoppers will be staring at the mannequins and leave the actual breast-feeding mothers at peace.

Me uno a esta iniciativa que se esta haciendo en algunos centros comerciales de bogota ojalá pase en toda Colombia y es que las mujeres debemos ser las únicas en decidir donde queremos amamantar. #amigosdelalactancia Quien mas se une a esta iniciativa? A post shared by sandraposa (@sandraposa) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

I wonder if these mannequin moms will make their way to America.

