Listen All Weekend to See ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

Listen all weekend for your chance to win four run-of-engagement tickets to see “War for the Planet of the Apes” – starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and more.

Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson). After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both of their species and the future of the planet.

“War for the Planet of the Apes” is in theaters nationwide now, but you can see it for free with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of 20th Century Fox