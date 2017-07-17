Ed Sheeran to Appear on ‘The Simpsons’

By Abby Hassler

Ed Sheeran might have just cameoed as a singing Lannister soldier on HBO’s hit series, Game of Thrones, but the “Shape of You” singer isn’t done with acting quite yet.

Related: Watch Ed Sheeran’s Guest Appearance on ‘Game of Thrones’

Entertainment Weekly revealed today (July 17) that Sheeran will guest star on The Simpsons this fall. According to the report, the artist will voice a musician named Brendan in a musical-themed episode, titled “Haw-Haw Land,” for the show’s 29th season. Brendan will serve as a love interest for Lisa.

Sheeran opened up about the opportunity on Instagram, writing, “This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on.”

Simpsons producer Mike Scully revealed Sheeran was approached for the part because the singer rocks a tattoo of Blinky the three-eyed fish from the series.

Check out Ed’s post below.