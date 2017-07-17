‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Now Dating Heiress Chloe Green

The man whose mugshot took the internet by storm, dubbing him “Prison Bae” and “Hot Felon,” has reportedly separated from his wife, Melissa Meeks, and moved on to billionaire heiress Chloe Green.

The pair has gone public in recent weeks, spotted making out in Los Angeles swimming pools and shopping in Beverly Hills.

Prison bae did catch some heat initially, as it was appeared he was leaving his wife of several years after his newfound fame.

Nonetheless, he’s not hiding his love for Green, continuing to make public appearances with her.

The estranged wife threw shade at the pair in a subliminal Instagram post.

